Welcome to the Atlantic Hurricane Season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today and is expected to produce "above normal" activity.

The first Tropical Depression (with sustained winds at 38 mph or less) of the Atlantic season is likely to form over the next 48 hours, just off the Yucatan Peninsula.

Remnants of the 1st Pacific hurricane of the season, Agatha, has crossed into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely become the first Tropical Depression of the Atlantic season over next 48 hours. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/tuTaPOXK1a — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) June 1, 2022

The atmospheric low-pressure system will drift northeast over the Caribbean and produce heavy rain in southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, by Friday and Saturday.

It is unlikely that it will become the first Tropical Storm (with sustained winds between 39 mph and 74 mph) of the Atlantic season but it will be monitored closely.