Welcome to the Atlantic Hurricane Season

By Jeff Ray

CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today and is expected to produce "above normal" activity. 

The first Tropical Depression (with sustained winds at 38 mph or less) of the Atlantic season is likely to form over the next 48 hours, just off the Yucatan Peninsula.

The atmospheric low-pressure system will drift northeast over the Caribbean and produce heavy rain in southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, by Friday and Saturday.

It is unlikely that it will become the first Tropical Storm (with sustained winds between 39 mph and 74 mph) of the Atlantic season but it will be monitored closely. 

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010. He came to North Texas from Nashville, where he spent the past 11 years, most recently as the morning meteorologist at WKRN-TV. His career has also taken him to Kansas City, Mo., where he was the senior meteorologist at KSHB-TV.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 8:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

