Weatherford police: Officers kill 1 after chase involving stolen vehicle

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Weatherford police killed a person who allegedly began firing at officers after leading them on a chase that ended in a crash on Saturday morning.

The incident began on Dec. 24, 2022 just after 8:00 a.m. when officers responded to reports about a stolen vehicle out of Georgia possibly driving along York Ave.

The responding officers found the vehicle and the driver sped off, leading them on a chase.

The pursuit ended after the driver crashed at Ric Williamson and Highway 180. The driver then allegedly got out of the vehicle with a gun and opened fire on the officers.

Police fired back, hitting the person. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. The Texas Rangers are investigating.