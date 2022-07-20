Watch CBS News
Veteran Dallas detective Joe Morin faces drunk driving charge

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department charged Dallas detective Joe Morin with driving while intoxicated on July 19. 

Detective Morin has worked for the department since 1994. 

He's currently assigned to the Public Integrity Unit but was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

Depending on the circumstances, a DWI charge is either a misdemeanor or a felony in Texas.  

First published on July 20, 2022 / 12:43 PM

