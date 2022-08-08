Vehicle crashes into house in White Settlement leaving 1 dead, 2 injured

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead, a second person seriously hurt after a crash in White Settlement.

CBSDFW.com

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.

White Settlement Police tell us a vehicle lost control, careened through one back yard, and slammed into a house next to that.

CBSDFW.com

MedStar says a third person suffered minor injuries.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene and White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook is headed that way.

CBSDFW.com

We have a crew on the way and will have details once they become available.