'No graphic images,' officials will release some hallway footage from Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - State and local officials have agreed to release some surveillance footage from inside the hallway of Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting, which killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers.

"This video would be of the hallway footage from the Robb Elementary School," explained Rep. Dustin Burrows (R). "It would contain no graphic images or depictions of violence. It would literally begin after the shooter enters the room and end before a breach of that room. The Department of Public Safety and the mayor of Uvalde have both agreed to that."

UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 17: A poster dedicated to the 19 children and two adults who were killed in the mass shooting is seen hung up in front of Robb Elementary School on June 17, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Committees have begun inviting testimony from law enforcement authorities, family members and witnesses regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School which killed 19 children and two adults. Because of the quasi-judicial nature of the committee's investigation and pursuant to House, Section 12, witnesses will be examined in executive session. / Getty Images

Rep. Burrows, who's the Chairman of the Texas House Investigative Committee on the shooting, said the request to include the video in the preliminary report was an effort to be transparent to the public. Burrows also said it's an opportunity for the public to see the footage for themselves rather than only hear the committee's commentary on it.

"And the basis of I can tell people all day long what it is I saw the committee can tell people all day long what we saw, but it's very different to see it for yourself. And we think that's very important and we'll continue to put pressure on the situation and consider all options in making sure that video gets out for the public to view."

