Uvalde community shares heartbreak, shows signs of support

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Forty-eight hours after a gunman opened fire and killed 21 people at a Uvalde elementary school, the community is still no closer to finding peace.

Young children who knew the victims were among the mourners who showed up to Robb Elementary School on what would've been their last day of class before summer break.

Outside, three siblings expressed their pain.

"I hope you rest in peace and I hope you are doing well in heaven and are in a better place now," student Stequila Guana said.

SEE MORE: Uvalde School Shooting: The Aftermath of Tragedy

Uvalde School Shooting CBS 11 News

Brandon Jacobs said the 19 kids who were killed were "great children."

"They are good people and they are good friends," he said.

And just feet away from the children stood Efe Obayagbona, a survivor from the 2019 Midland-Odessa mass shooting. He knows this grief all too well and says the victims' families will have a long road to comfort.

"When they sit at home, when this person is not there anymore — that's when the re-injury comes in," Obayagbona said. "Their loved one is not there no more. They're gone forever."

READ MORE: "Grief overwhelms the soul": Politicians and celebrities react to Texas elementary school mass shooting

Two miles away, in Uvalde's town square, stands 21 crosses — honoring all of those killed.

"What you're seeing here is the effects of a horrifying tragedy," pastor Daniel Meyers said. "A city trying to heal. A community trying to heal."

As for how they move forward, he says it's one small step at a time and with a lot of faith.

"Keep Uvalde in prayer... We need the Lord in our life — as a pastor, I have to say that," Meyers said. "We need God in our life."