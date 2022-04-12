Violent crime up in Dallas, Deep Ellum shooting latest example

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Deep Ellum, there's growing concern about crime. Over the weekend, two people were badly injured after a shooting on Elm Street near N. Crowdus.

"We were in the tattoo shop working at about 1:30 a.m. and then we hear maybe eight to 10 gunshots really quickly," Jordan Baxter said. "It's pretty wild when it's happening so close to where you're trying to work."

He said this as far from the first time a shooting has occurred. "Two weekends ago there was gunshots out here, right outside the front here," he said. "It just seems more violent, more fights, people are a lot more rowdy at the moment."

So far this year, 67 murders have happened in the city, which is a sizable jump compared to this time a year ago.

Chief Eddie Garcia met with city council on April 11 to address the recent mass shooting at an event in southeast Dallas that left a man dead and several others injured. He said the event was not permitted and he's asking the council to create and pass ordinances that penalize land owners for this.

"Land owners cannot simply rent out their property and not be held accountable for events that occur on it, civil penalties must be considered," he said.

As for Deep Ellum, Abby Wadeson, who lives in the neighborhood, said she sees the police presence but is still concerned about crime in the summer months. "I think it's everywhere in the summer," she said. "Pretty wild."

"If the violence continues like this I think people will think twice before coming to Deep Ellum and it will affect our business, which is not what we want to see," Baxter said.

Dallas Police have launched a new interactive website that tracks local crime. It breaks down the types of crime and shows the areas they're happening as well as highlights crime hot spots.