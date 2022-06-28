U.S. Department of HHS secretary announces plan in response to SCOTUS decision on abortion

SMU Professor on the impact of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra held a press conference to announce an action plan in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure women have access to the healthcare they need," Becerra said. "Every option is on the table."

Friday's ruling struck down the 1973 legal precedent, ending constitutional protections for abortion in place for nearly 50 years.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. ... It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives." Roe had held that the Constitution protected a woman's right to an abortion before the point at which a fetus is viable outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

When asked about the availability of abortion pills to American women, Becerra said, "In order for drugs to be available to the American public, the FDA must approve them as safe and effective. Under our Federal laws, there are certain services that must be provided, including abortions under certain circumstances."

Becerra addressed concerns about misinformation, stressing he wants women to understand they "haven't lost all their rights."

"We are intent on protecting people's rights under the law," he said.

Texas is one of thirteen states with so-called "trigger laws" on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases.

Only the Texas law is in effect, as the Supreme Court declined in 2021 to block it from being enforced. The measure has an enforcement mechanism that tasks private citizens, not state officials, with enforcing it by filing lawsuits in state court against anyone who performs an abortion or "aids or abets" them. Its design has inspired bills in other GOP-led states that mirror the Texas measure.

When asked about when the Biden administration will announce more measurable, specific plans on the issue, Becerra admitted it's currently difficult given they aren't yet sure what states will decide. He also repeated their commitment to "staying within the confines of the law," even if it's a law Becerra believes harms women.