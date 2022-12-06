Celebrating a life lost too soon; thousands light candles for Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A community in mourning is remembering the life of 7-year-old Athena Strand at several candlelight vigils tonight.

She was kidnapped from her front yard and killed last week, allegedly by a contract FedEx driver.

Thousands showed up at the First Baptist Church Cottondale on Dec. 6. They prayed, sang and listened to one of Athena's teachers from Paradise ISD.

The church has become a place of remembrance for Strand, who lived about a mile away. Community members have shown up with crosses, Christmas trees, pink teddy bears and flowers. Pink balloons, ribbons, t-shirts and more in her favorite color line the streets of Wise County.

Organizers said they hope this is a time of reflection for the community and also an opportunity to show the Strand family - who are expected to attend - that they are loved and supported.

Pastor Charles Pugh said he was amazed by the community's reaction to this tragedy. Local companies donated the stage and sound system, as well as lighting to illuminate the trees in the color pink. Another company donated lighting for the parking lot, and others donated candles and porta potties.

"My hope for tonight is just that we'll have a good group here and everybody will just show love for the family and one another. It'll just be a positive celebration of her life and that people will just be able to love one another and just be together as a community and express that to one another," said Pastor Pugh.

The sheriff department also sent out officers for crowd control.

In addition to the church, there was a second vigil at the same time at Cafe Republic in Fort Worth.