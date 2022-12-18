The sprint is on to get those Christmas packages delivered on time

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Deadlines have past or are quickly approaching if you're looking to deliver your package on time for Christmas.

The sprint is on for North Texans to drop off cards and packages. Saturday was the USPS deadline for ground and first-class mail.

The deadline for priority mail service is on Monday December 19th and priority mail express is Friday December 23rd.

You also should factor in extra time for weather in certain areas of the country.

"As we get further into the season... we start getting some impacts with the snow and freezing rain," said Sergio Reynoso, USPS plant manager of the North Texas processing and distribution facility. "So the earlier, the better. It allows us to get the transportation logistics into the network,"

Reynoso said that weather can be an especially big problem in the northwest and on the east coast.

"You think you got time and then you don't," said Irving resident Shirley Euing.

The big day snuck up on some people like Euing. "Getting out my Christmas cards even last minute because of the delivery schedule and Christmas falling on the weekend next week, it's just like, wow it just came up on me."

For others like Irving resident Danny Jackson, he got a very early start. "I usually start sometime in July. Christmas is all year long."

You can ship past those deadlines; however, they are not guaranteed to arrive on time.

UPS and FedEx both have similar deadlines too.

Paying for overnight is also an option, but that can get expensive.