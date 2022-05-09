Watch CBS News
Texas

Texas woman allegedly killed husband after learning of mistress

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS/AP

23-year-old accused of shooting, killing her child's grandmother 00:33

SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman is in custody, facing a murder after officials say she admitted to shooting her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.

It was the morning of May 7 when deputies arrived at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.

Stewart remained in the Harris County Jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 6:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.