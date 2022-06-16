Texas Health Hospital Mansfield collects 21,000 servings of cereal

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Health Hospital Mansfield collected nearly 21,000 servings of cereal within two weeks to help support families in need this summer.

It was Director of Nutritional and Environmental Services, Toke Mayes, who saw the need to help feed kids who rely on meals from school, which led to the cereal drive.

The hospital donated the boxes of cereal to Mansfield Mission Center, which regularly hosts a market where families can get necessities for free.

"Cereal is one of the most requested items when children are out of school during the summer. It is something kids can prepare themselves and contains several servings." said MMC Director of Development Lindsey Trook.

The original goal of the hospital was to collect 10,000 servings of cereal, but instead doubled that.

"Thanks to partners like Texas Health Mansfield, we can ensure that we are able to take care of families when children are home for the summer and when they need it most." Trook said.