Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requests disaster declaration after severe storms in North Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for Texas communities impacted by severe weather and tornadoes earlier this month in counties across Northeast Texas.

House destroyed by EF-4 tornado in Paris, Texas. Annie Gimbel/CBS 11 News

The first week of November, storms stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.

An SBA disaster declaration would make federal disaster assistance available for those impacted in Lamar and Morris counties and their contiguous counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Marion, Red River, Titus, and Upshur.

"The State of Texas continues working to ensure North Texans impacted by the recent severe weather are able to receive the assistance and support they need to recover," said Governor Abbott. "If approved, this designation would help communities in Northeast Texas access low-interest loans through the SBA to rebuild their homes and businesses that experienced physical or economic damage."

Following the severe weather Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to work with local officials to identify damage in affected communities and work with the SBA to share necessary documentation to determine Texas' eligibility for assistance. Local, state, and federal officials have completed damage assessments in impacted areas, verifying that Lamar and Morris counties meet the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance.

If approved, the program would provide long-term, low-interest loans through the SBA's disaster grant programs to qualifying Texans homeowners, renters, and businesses owners who sustained damage and losses.