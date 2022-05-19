Texas A&M regents vote to approve urban research campus in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas A&M Board of Regents gave initial approval to add an urban research campus in downtown Fort Worth that's being dubbed "Aggieland North."

On Thursday, May 19 inside the Frost tower in downtown Fort Worth, the regents voted to add the project to its five year Capital Plan.

This includes $85 million for a Law and Education Building and another $85 million for a Research and Innovation Center in Fort Worth. The campus will be built on several blocks adjacent to the existing Texas A&M University's School of Law building, which is also scheduled to be replaced in 2024 according to the university.

The cost of the Law and Education Building, which is scheduled for 2023 construction, will be paid with proceeds from the Public University Fund. The Research and Innovation Center is scheduled to be built in 2024.

"What we want this to be is research that is centric to them, we're also going to be producing nurses, Tarleton is going to be involved and A&M is going to be involved the health science center is going to be involved," said Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp.

The current and former mayors of Fort Worth expressed their excitement over the impact this project will have on downtown and attracting businesses.

"Really, the world is our oyster," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

"It's just a perfect match for Fort Worth. A&M needs an urban presence - I think Chancellor Sharp will agree with that - and where better than Cowtown?" said Betsy Price, former mayor of Fort Worth.

Businesses like Acre Distilling next to this project are thrilled something is taking over the parking lot.

"The A&M development which is much larger than we thought it might be is going to have a huge impact on the east side of downtown, it will have a big impact on our business," said Tony Formby, owner of Acre Distilling.

"This development will let us open at eight in the morning," added Formby.

The plan is for construction to start next year.