Watch CBS News
Crime

Texarkana band instructor charged with child exploitation violations

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 7
Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 7 02:59

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.

On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. 

If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. 

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 4:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.