Tarrant County Sheriff, K-9 place top 10 in a national competition

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his handler recently placed top 10 in a national competition.

Tarrant County Sheriff's K-9 Ara and his handler J.D. Rubalcaba placed 6th overall in the narcotics exercise at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association's training and competition event in Laredo, the sheriff's department said. There were a total of 89 teams in the competition.

Each dog and handler team had three minutes to find as many drugs as possible placed throughout an obstacle course. The competition had tasks that also included treating heat exhaustion in dogs, locating hidden compartments in vehicles and finding and catching suspects.