Watch CBS News
Local News

Tarrant County Sheriff, K-9 place top 10 in a national competition

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 13th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, June 13th, 2022 03:06

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County Sheriff's Office K-9 and his handler recently placed top 10 in a national competition. 

Tarrant County Sheriff's K-9 Ara and his handler J.D. Rubalcaba placed 6th overall in the narcotics exercise at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association's training and competition event in Laredo, the sheriff's department said. There were a total of 89 teams in the competition.  

Each dog and handler team had three minutes to find as many drugs as possible placed throughout an obstacle course. The competition had tasks that also included treating heat exhaustion in dogs, locating hidden compartments in vehicles and finding and catching suspects.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.