Tarrant County Jail inmate Trelynn Wormley dies in-custody

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Tarrant County Jail was found dead in his cell.

Other inmates in Trelynn Wormley's cell alerted guards on July 20 after they saw that he was unresponsive. Medical staff from John Peter Smith Hospital who work at the jail responded. Eventually, Wormley was taken to JPS Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Wormley's mother and supporters spoke out about his death at a press conference two days after his death.

Wormley was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on January 25, 2022 and charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft, theft of property, failure to identify by giving false information, fraudulent use of identification information and harassment of a public servant.

Multiple internal and external sources including: the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs Division, The Fort Worth Police Department, The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, John Peter Smith Medical Staff, The Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Attorney General's Office are part of the investigation.