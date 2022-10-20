Tarrant Area Food Bank expands to meet growing demand as food costs rise

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The price for food rose 13% this past year according to the Consumer Price Index. It's an increase many families in North Texas simply can't afford, and the Tarrant Area Food Bank sees the need growing.

"The need is higher than it's ever been, even during the highest days of the pandemic, which is really quite shocking," said Julie Butner, President and CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank, "We're very concerned about the number of people who need our support."

Butner said they are prepared to help as many families as the holidays roll around.

To help with the holiday demand, they've already ordered chickens and turkeys in anticipation of a shortage during this time of year.

What's more, TAFB is expanding, renovating a 41,000 square foot building into a first-of-its-kind agriculture hub in North Texas – right next door to its main distribution center on Cullen Street in Fort Worth.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is renovating a 40,000 sq. ft. building into an agricultural hub to meet growing demand. CBSDFW.com

"By creating an ag hub here 50% or more will be fresh produce, which of course is so beneficial to the clients who we serve who are oftentimes living in food deserts or in communities that don't have access to fresh produce," added Butner.

The goal is helping to curb hunger while providing healthy options.

"There is a direct correlation between fresh produce and overall well-being in health, and so doing so, we should have an impact on our community and the health of the people who live here," said Butner.

The funding for this comes from several sources, mostly from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Tarrant County ($4 million), the Texas Department of Agriculture ($3.5 million), the City of Fort Worth ($3.4 million), and the Sid Richardson Foundation ($1.5 million).

It will take 6 to 8 months before the building is fully renovated.

In the meantime, there are several Mega Mobile Markets starting the first week in November:

Wednesday, November 2nd: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium on 5201 CA Roberson Blvd. FW 76119

6:30-8:30 p.m. at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium on 5201 CA Roberson Blvd. FW 76119 Sunday, November 6th: 2-4 p.m. at Tarrant Area Food Bank on 2600 Cullen Street FW 76107

2-4 p.m. at Tarrant Area Food Bank on 2600 Cullen Street FW 76107 Tuesday, November 8th; 9-11 a.m. at Six Flags Over Texas 2201 E Road to Six Flags St, Arlington, TX 76011. Families should enter the event via the main entrance for Six Flags Over Texas, located near the intersection of East Copeland Road and Six Flags Drive.