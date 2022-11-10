Suspect arrested in Fort Worth road rage shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a road rage incident on Tuesday that left a victim in critical condition and briefly closed the eastbound lanes of I-30.

Fort Worth police arrested Curtis Wayne Medrano for allegedly shooting another driver on I-30 near Cooks Lane on Nov. 8, 2022 in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Curtis Wayne Medrano. Fort Worth Police Department

After being shot, the victim stopped their vehicle and jumped over the barrier onto the opposite side of the freeway. Several bystanders stopped to help them before they were rushed to the hospital where they remain in serious condition.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance camera footage of Medrano's vehicle, which led to his identification.

Medrano was taken into custody on Wednesday in north Fort Worth. He's been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.