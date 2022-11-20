Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.

Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.

Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off towards Dallas.

Officers chased after the driver and called in the Department of Public Safety Air Unit for help after Jarvis managed to evade pursuing units for a short time.

Eventually, Jarvis made it to the 12200 block of Greenville Ave. in Dallas. There, he lost control of the SUV and overcorrected, causing it to flip.

Three of the five passengers were injured in the rollover, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of them did not survive their wounds. The conditions of the other two injured passengers are not currently known.

The two occupants of the vehicle who weren't injured, one of whom was Jarvis, tried to flee on foot but were quickly caught and arrested.

Jarvis is being held at the Garland Jail awaiting bond.

The investigation is ongoing.