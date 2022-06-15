Watch CBS News
Supporters of Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax rally against possible termination

By Kennedi Walker

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) After the City of Dallas delayed a discussion about firing its city manager T.C. Broadnax, his supporters are demanding he keep his job. 

Members of the Dallas Hispanic and Black Chambers of Commerce says Broadnax did not do anything that warrants his termination, but Mayor Johnson disagrees 

Johnson said that during Broadnax's tenure, significant problems have continued to rise, including a shrinking police department, rising homelessness, and growing dissatisfaction with the service of development permits. 

Broadnax has been with the city since 2017. As the city's CEO, he's responsible for over 13,000 employees and manages a budget of more than $3.8 billion. 

Late Tuesday night, Mayor Johnson announced the city will meet about Broadnax's performance next week. The meeting was supposed to happen Wednesday morning. 

