Shooting, kidnapping in Edgewood that led to high-speed chase leaves 1 dead

EDGEWOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly shooting and kidnapping that turned into a high speed chase through multiple counties Friday ended with one dead, one injured, and a child unharmed.

On August 12, 2022, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County DA Investigator responded to a call from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office about a shooting and kidnapping in Edgewood that had just taken place.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, allegedly took his infant child after fatally shooting the child's mother. He then fled from the scene and headed onto Highway 80.

The Wills Point officers and DA investigator soon found the suspect, who was speeding down westbound Highway 80, and attempted to stop him to no avail. The officers began chasing him down Highway 80.

The chase continued onto FM 2965 and I-20, where the suspect began traveling west at speeds over 120 mph. He put several people in danger, passing cars on the shoulders and weaving through traffic.

The suspect eventually exited I-20 into Forney, where he eventually stopped just west of the Gateway Bridge before shooting himself in the head.

Officers immediately began giving first aid to the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in Dallas. He is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, other responders found the child in the front passenger seat, apparently unharmed. They were taken to a hospital in Dallas as a precaution.

The investigation into the mother's death is being led by the Van Zandt County Sheriff and Texas Rangers.