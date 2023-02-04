Watch CBS News
Search underway for woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

CBS DFW

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a woman who they say displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning.

The woman entered the emergency room lobby at about 8:55 a.m., police said. No shots were fired and she fled before officers arrived.

Police said the woman was last seen westbound on Randol Mill Road.

February 4, 2023

