Search underway for woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a woman who they say displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning.
The woman entered the emergency room lobby at about 8:55 a.m., police said. No shots were fired and she fled before officers arrived.
Police said the woman was last seen westbound on Randol Mill Road.
