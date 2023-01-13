Search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield enters 3rd day, caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day.

Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m.

Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed.

Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but later updates refer to her as 4.

Athena is described as 3-feet-tall, 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook

Athena remained missing as of Thursday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Emergency Response Team and local volunteers conducted a grid search of the entire town. That search included an examination of every known vacant house, and of local waterways, OSBI said.

In addition, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections used search dogs in the area, officials said, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs flew drones over the community. Law enforcement also conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance videos as the search continued into Thursday, authorities said.

Alysia Adams, 31, following her arrest on child neglect charges on Jan. 12, 2023. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Officials believe that Athena is likely still in Cyril - a town of fewer than 900 people about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City - or in the surrounding areas of Caddo County.

Athena is described as 3-feet-tall, 45 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

"The entire law enforcement community assisting with locating Athena appreciates local volunteers, restaurants, churches and all the tips that have been phoned in," the OSBI said in a news release.