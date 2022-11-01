Watch CBS News
Crime

Inmate walks away from minimum security facility in Seagoville

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

SEAGOVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for missing inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, after officials said he walked away from a satellite camp in Seagoville.

untitled-1.jpg
Salvador Gallegos, 31 Federal Bureau Prisons

Gallegos took off, according to prison officials, on Oct. 31 from the minimum security camp located next to the Federal Correctional Institution.

He was serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, the bureau said. 

Gallegos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is one of 109 offenders currently serving time at the facility.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified, officials said. 

Anyone with information on Gallegos's whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 214.767.0836

