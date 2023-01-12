San Diego man gets life for fatally stabbing boyfriend in Plainview

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A California man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his boyfriend in Plainview, Texas.

According to court documents, Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, of San Diego, admitted that he flew into the Lubbock airport on Oct. 31, 2020 with the intention of killing his boyfriend.

After landing, Duberek took a taxi to a Sam's Club parking lot and bought a Toyota Camry for $3,000 in cash. He drove to a Walmart, where he bought a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes, personal hygiene items, and first aid supplies.

When he arrived at his boyfriend's home, Duberek told his boyfriend's family that he was planning to take him out to eat and then spend the night at a hotel room. Instead, he murdered the 30-year-old and disposed of his body. Duberek then fled to Houston and sold the Camry at an auto auction. Investigators later found blood in the back seat that matched the victim.

Duberek managed to remain at large for about five months before he turned himself in to San Diego police on Mar. 18, 2021. As he was being booked into jail, he was asked about a tattoo of his boyfriend's name on his finger. He responded that it was the name of the person he had killed.

"After viciously attacking him, the defendant left this wonderful human life, who he reportedly loved and wanted to marry, on the side of the road, like yesterday's trash, like his life didn't matter, to bleed to death," the victim's aunt said at the sentencing. "Why would he extinguish a light that shone so brightly for so many? Why didn't he just stay in California, move on with his life?"