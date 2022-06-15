DART contract driver Samson Assefa Lemma arrested on charge of sexually assaulting disabled passenger

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for more potential victims of Samson Assefa Lemma, a DART contract driver who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.

Police said Lemma, 44, picked up the 23-year-old victim from her home in Garland on June 6. The woman has a diagnosed mental disability. Lemma was supposed to take her to work.

Detectives said evidence indicates that during the transport Lemma sexually assaulted the victim.

He was employed as a contract driver to transport people with disabilities for DART. Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lemma. He was arrested on June 14 just before 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 3000 block of Lake Terrace Drive, in Wylie.

Samson Assefa Lemma, 44 Garland Police Department

Lemma is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond was set at the time of this report.

If anyone has additional information involving Lemma they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.