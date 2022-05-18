Rowlett residents express concern over proposed industrial park

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you move to a new neighborhood, you want to know what's going to be built around it.

You can usually find out by looking at a city's comprehensive plan.

But some Rowlett residents are concerned after the city adjusted its plan to accommodate an unwelcome industrial park.

Homeowners laid into the Rowlett City Council during Tuesday night's meeting.

They feel betrayed by a city decision to rezone 170 acres off the Bush Turnpike and Merritt Road so an industrial park can be built near the Homestead at Liberty Grove neighborhood.

"We don't want it," said Rowlett resident Elissa Weisener. "It's not the right development for Rowlett. It's not going to bring jobs that can afford the average rent or the average mortgage for Rowlett. It's going to bring a lot of 18-wheeler congestion, damage to the roads, light pollution, noise pollution, and air pollution."

Weisener and nearly a thousand other homeowners have signed a petition asking the city council to reconsider a decision last month to rezone the land for an industrial park.

The project promises to bring in jobs and $10 million a year in tax revenue, but concerns about truck traffic have homeowners like Jeremy Smith wondering why the city can't find a better place for the development.

Smith said, "My biggest fear is an accident. We presented an analysis of trucks leaving George Bush Turnpike off of Merritt Road, and it's approximately 500 feet until there's a right turn to get into that planned development."

Despite a long line of public speakers, this issue was not on the formal city council agenda so it might take a lawsuit, which residents are threatening, to block this project from moving forward.