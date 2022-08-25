No 'pandemic pause' for cancer: volunteers needed to help relaunch 'Road to Recovery'

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Over the past two and a half years, the coronavirus brought the world to its knees. And yet, too many of us know firsthand that cancer did not take a pandemic pause.

"You know, some 140,000 Texans are gonna learn they have cancer this year," says Jeff Fehlis, an Executive Vice President with the American Cancer Society. "Treatment alone is scary, it's painful, it's expensive... but even the best doctors and medicine really can't help if a patient can't get to treatment."

So an ACS volunteer-driven effort called "Road to Recovery" works to meet those needs. An army of vetted volunteers provide support and free rides for patients to get to appointments.

David Yuschak of Plano, who is retired with time on his hands and compassion in his heart, volunteered for two years before Covid safety concerns suspended the program. Now, he's ready to get back to work – for free.

"It was a lifeline for them," shares Yuschak, "the humblest, most gracious people are on that ride with you."

There is now a push underway to recruit more volunteers to help the program relaunch because the need didn't go away just because COVID-19 arrived.

"In 2019 we provided over 10,000 rides to treatment here in North Texas," says Fehlis. "The need is there. There are a lot of folks out there that are just beginning or in the midst of a cancer journey that need that ride to treatment. Help us do that."

Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84 , have a car with adequate insurance and pass a background check. Volunteers must also be up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

"You saw on a one-on-one basis just how much you can add in the way of somebody's life," says Yuschak. "It's no longer this broad idea of fighting cancer, it's fighting cancer with that one person."

As for Yuschak, the bond with his grateful passengers is no doubt aided by the fact that he is a two-time cancer survivor, a battle he continues to win with lots of support. And now he says he's equally blessed to be able to share that support with strangers.

"Makes a big difference for the cancer patient," says Yuschak, "makes a big difference in you. Take the chance. What you're going to find is the reward greater than what you ever thought. It's not just a ride anymore."