'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of 8-year-old Richland Hills boy found stabbed to death

'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of boy found stabbed to death

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day.

Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond.

According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him.

"It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother.

She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives drove down from Missouri as soon as they got the news, and they came by the home to lay flowers outside the front door.

"All of my family and friends that I've been corresponding with over this, you can't even put words to it almost," Hubbard said. "I mean when my daughter called and told me… I can't believe this. My friend in California said, 'Please tell me you're not saying it was Brenym. You talk about Brenym all the time.'"

Police haven't released a possible motive or details about what led up to the fatal stabbing.

Officers found Hughes about a block away from the home Sunday morning, in front of Richland Middle School, and took him into custody.

Video from a doorbell camera shows him walking toward police with his hands up.

Hubbard said their family is still trying to process what happened and holding onto their final memories of Brenym. She had no idea this past Thanksgiving would be the last time she'd ever see him.

"He liked to cook, which we were excited about," she said. "My daughter had ordered him a chef's hat with his name on it and an apron. He brought that with him so he could help in the kitchen. He just had fun."

He had just gotten a skateboard for Christmas.

"Just a normal 8-year-old boy, full of life," said Hubbard.

Police don't believe any other suspects are involved. If you have any information about what happened, contact detectives at 817-616-3788 or CID@richlandhills.com.