Richardson police officer helps family of ducklings cross the road

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - What better day than Earth Day to help some of our planet's smaller creatures, ducklings (and their mama) cross the road safely.

Everyone needs a little help sometimes! #FeelGoodFriday 🦆🐣🐣🐣🐣 Richardson Animal Control came by shortly after this crossing and made sure they got to a safer area. Thank you Tori for sharing this with us! Posted by Richardson Police Department on Friday, April 22, 2022

A Richardson police officer escorted the feathered family of seven on April 22 ahead of traffic. Mama led the way (of course) and babies followed quickly, their tiny webbed feet keeping pace.

Saying, "Everyone needs a little help sometimes," the department shared video of the adorable crossing to its Facebook page. They said Richardson Animal Control arrived shortly after and ensured the ducks moved to a safer area away from the road.

Comments about the video were appreciative of the officer's efforts.

One person said, "Thank you for your service and heart. Duck lives matter."

Another commented, "Aww such a sweet thing to do for this mama and her babies. Stay safe and thank you."