Richardson high school student arrested after citizen reports seeing gun

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A student at Berkner High School was arrested on Wednesday, May 25 after police discovered a semi-automatic gun and replica AR-15 style pellet rifle in his vehicle.

At about 10:55 a.m., Richardson Police received a call from a business in the 1500 block of East Spring Valley Road about a male suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle and walking towards the high school.

Within minutes, police officers converged on the high school and immediately began investigating the incident. The school went into lockdown, and nearby schools were notified as well.

Based on information gathered and with the help of Richardson ISD, officers identified the suspect as a male student. He was located inside the school, but no weapons were found on him.

Further investigation revealed that the student had an AK-47 style pistol and the pellet rifle in his vehicle. The suspect, who is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying weapons in a weapons-free school zone, a state jail felony. Police gave the school the "all-clear" signal at about 11:45 a.m.

Richardson Police recognized the "vigilant awareness and actions of the person who initially called 911 to alert law enforcement" and reminded the public of the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

Principal Kristy Cage also praised the person who initially called 911. "We appreciate the citizen who reported it - they saw something and said something, which is exactly what we want students, staff and community to do when they see something that concerns them."

Congressman Colin Allred, who represents the district Berkner is in, said, "My heart goes out to all the students, teachers and families of Berkner High and other Richardson ISD schools who held their breath during a lockdown, not knowing if their school would be the next name synonymous with a massacre."

Cage said that the student is also facing consequences according to the Richardson ISD Code of Conduct.