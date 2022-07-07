Report from ALERRT Center reveals more details about Uvalde school shooting, police response

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In a report done by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center, officials identified three missed opportunities to slow or stop the Uvalde school shooter.

There's also details about how some of the 19 kids and two teachers killed could have been saved on May 24.

Tarleton State University Criminologist Dr. Alex del Carmen said this report shows some of the failures on behalf of law enforcement.

In the report it shows details at 11:33 am, an officer saw the suspect carrying a rifle outside of the school but took eyes off him to ask for permission to fire but by the time the officer turned around, the suspect was already inside.

"It's puzzling that a police officer knowing that a suspect is armed and potentially going to harm people in a school would feel that they need to request permission in order to shoot someone," del Carmen said. "In my view what it does it highlights the point that this was a perfect storm. Everything that could've possibly gone wrong that day went wrong."

CBS 11 asked him based on this experience with law enforcement and training police officers and departments, if it's typical for officers to ask for permission when it comes to something like this.

"Lethal force rather within the scope of use of force can be used and should be used when somebody's life is being threatened," del Carmen said. "And it is imminent that, that life will be taken or somebody will be harmed easily if the officer does not engage the suspect and that is a rule a universal rule that we teach police officers there is no need there is no requirement there is no request request to call headquarters and request for that officer to be cleared to take the shot."

The officer, armed with a rifle, asked his supervisor for permission to shoot the suspect. However, the supervisor either did not hear or responded too late, the report stated. The officer then turned to get confirmation from his supervisor, but when he turned back around, the suspect had already made his way inside.

The report stated the officer was justified in using deadly force to stop the attacker citing Texas Penal Code § 9.32, which states an individual is 'justified in using deadly force when the individual reasonably believes the deadly force is immediately necessary to prevent the commission of murder (amongst other crimes).'

The report goes on to say that within seconds of going inside the school, the suspect fired at least 100 rounds into two classrooms.

There's more details that law enforcement experts like del Carmen can't seem to understand.

"All the way from the on the way from the fortification of the building to negate the opportunity for a suspect to come in and penetrated to a law-enforcement in some cases," del Carmen said. "For the individuals like the chief of police asking for a key when the door was unlocked waiting to or leaving the radio behind because he needed both hands to shoot someone I mean I just continue to shake my head."

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement saying, he 'has been clear since day one that he expected all information surrounding the tragedy at Robb School Elementary to be released, and we are grateful that the victims' families and the Uvalde community have a better understanding of what happened. The investigations being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the FBI are ongoing, and we look forward to the full results being shared with the victims' families and the public, who deserve the full truth of what happened that tragic day.'