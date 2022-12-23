Rangers recieve RHP Nick Mears from Pittsburgh, designate White for assignment

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new Texas Ranger is coming to Arlington, the team announced Friday afternoon.

On Dec. 23, 2022, RHP Nick Mears, 26, was received on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. To make room on the roster, outfielder Eli White was designated for assignment.

Mears spent most the 2022 season injured after getting surgery to remove scar tissue in his right elbow in February.

He made 29 appearances in the minors - mostly on rehab assignment - before pitching two scoreless innings for the Pirates in the season's final series against St. Louis in October. He was designated for assignment on Dec. 18.

Over his 36 relief appearances with Pittsburgh between 2020 and 2022, 31 of which were in 2021, Mears is 1-0 with an ERA of 4.75 and 32 strikeouts across 30 innings. He was signed by the Pirates in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

White, who the Rangers acquired from Oakland in 2018, batted .200 with three homeruns, 10 RBI, and 12 steals in the 47 games he played with the team in 2022. He fractured his right wrist in an outfield collision on June 12 and unfortunately missed the rest of the season.