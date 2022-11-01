Prosper preschool teacher arrested after 4 students exposed to THC

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A preschool teacher in Prosper has been arrested for allegedly exposing students to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive found in marijuana.

On Oct. 31 at about 4:35 p.m., Prosper police received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper. Four students from the same classroom suddenly became ill.

Evidence revealed that the four students, all toddlers, were exposed to THC.

Prosper police have arrested Anisah Burks, a Primrose staff member. Burks faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child. A spokesperson from Primrose said that Burks was immediately terminated.

Two of the students were transported by Prosper fire, one was transported by Frisco fire and another student was transported by their parents to nearby hospitals.

Three of the students were released after medical treatment and the fourth student remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to Prosper officials.

"This news has been shocking, upsetting and shakes us to the very core of every principle we stand for," Primrose said in a statement. "There is no greater priority to us every day than the health and safety of the children entrusted to our care."

The spokesperson from Primrose said that when the children began displaying the unusual signs of illness, 911 was called and the building was evacuated.

The school was closed on Tuesday, and after authorities searched the entire campus, they deemed it safe to reopen on Wednesday.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident to report it to Prosper police at 972-569-1046.