Sheriff: No signs of shooting at Dallas Health & Human Services building

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials responded to reports of a possible shooting at a Dallas HHS building on I-35 but have not confirmed any shots were fired.

Robert McMurrey

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said that a woman on the fifth floor called her family to report hearing five to eight loud noises from below. Her family then called 911, and Dallas police responded, followed by SWAT and Sheriff's deputies.

One employee said they were first informed of the situation at around 2:30 p.m. Police cars were seen surrounding the building as employees were evacuated to safety.

SWAT teams are making a second sweep of the building after finding nothing during their first sweep. They are also looking for any employees who might still be sheltering in place.

Sheriff Marian Brown said the sounds may have been construction.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.