Police: Man injured after getting robbed, stabbed at Fort Worth park
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a Fort Worth park early Wednesday morning.
At about 12:55 a.m. July 20, police were sent to Harris Hospital in response to a stabbing victim arriving by a private vehicle.
When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane when he was robbed and stabbed in his rear hip.
There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.