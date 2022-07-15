Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer.

Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants.

Plano Police Department

Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.