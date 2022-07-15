Watch CBS News
Local News

Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Friday evening headlines for July 15, 2022
Friday evening headlines for July 15, 2022 02:47

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer. 

Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants. 

missing-plano-woman1.jpg
Plano Police Department

Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her. 

Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 6:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.