Plano man sentenced to life in prison after attacking girlfriend with ax

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man has been sentenced to life in prison for attacking his girlfriend with an ax two years ago.

On June 9, 2021, Plano police were sent to a home on Buckle Lane in response to an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, family members stated they believed 57-year-old Gregory Reed used an ax to attack his girlfriend and then left the scene, taking her with him. Police reported they saw a lot of blood, and that they recovered an ax.

Gregory Reed The Office of Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis

Reed and the victim were later located at a nearby hospital where she was treated for significant injuries to her hand and arm.

Once separated, the victim told police that while she was sleeping, Reed "woke her up wielding an ax and swung it at her." She reported that she used her hands and arms to defend herself and that he eventually stopped as she begged for her life.

The victim's injuries required "multiple surgeries and resulted in permanent disfigurement," District Attorney Greg Willis said in a press release. Despite this, she faced her attacker in court.

Reed had been previously sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and 19 years for assault with family violence.

"This violent habitual offender deserved nothing less than the maximum sentence," Willis stated after his sentencing.