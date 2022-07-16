Plano cyclist says too many drivers ignore red lights at bike trails

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There's a potential safety risk if you enjoy jogging, taking a walk, or riding a bike on paved trails.

Traffic lights are supposed to protect you when those trails cross busy North Texas streets. But CBS 11 camera's documented a threat to trail users at a popular crossing in Plano.

It took only seconds to capture people ignoring this red light that's supposed to protect people on the trail when crossing.

An avid cyclist who's had close calls at this trail says it's only a matter of time before someone is injured or worse.

Halfway into his daily 15 mile bike ride across Plano at a place he dreads crossing, Tracy Nix says he tries to get to there early.

That's because the 65-year-old has captured with his helmet mounted camera many of the near misses his bike has had with passing vehicles.

It's because of drivers on Alma Road just north of Spring Creek Road, who don't obey a flashing red light that trail users can activate by pushing a button.

"Which means everybody in both directions is supposed to stop, they don't," Nix said.

Nix has complained to the Plano Police Department that the crossing is unsafe.

He knows what it's like to be struck by a car. A driver not paying attention hit and seriously injured Nix last year at a nearby intersection.

"When the car hit me, my leg went under her car took all the skin, bruised me head to toe," Nix said. "I don't know if I could describe it I was in shock for two weeks."

He said he wants to see a standard traffic signal here.

"This is the safest trail I can think of except for this red light or flashing light or whatever it's called and I don't know one cyclist that likes it," Nix said.

The Plano Police Department says it's looking into the concerns we brought to their attention along with Nix who says he won't even use the signal and just waits to cross when the street is completely clear in both directions.