Parish Episcopal School kindergarten teacher Brandon Froning arrested for child porn possession

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Parish Episcopal School kindergarten teacher Brandon Froning was arrested on charges related to possession of child pornography.

He has worked there since the 2021-22 school year.

"News of the arrest is upsetting and sad to everyone in our community. There is no higher priority than the safety and security of our students," a school spokesperson told CBS 11, adding that Froning passed his criminal and background checks.

Law enforcement officials informed the school of Froning's arrest on Jan. 9

Shortly after, Assistant Head of School Dr. Jennifer Wilson sent out a letter to parents.

"To our knowledge, these charges are solely related to online misconduct and do not involve any current or former Parish students," the letter read in part. "The safety and security of our students and community are our highest priority. As we do with all faculty, staff, contractors and volunteers, Parish conducted multiple reference checks as well as criminal and sex offender background checks on Mr. Froning, and those checks did not reveal any criminal record. There is no escaping the distressing nature of this news."

Froning was suspended pending further investigation and barred from the Parish campus.