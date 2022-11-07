Oh baby! Dallas Zoo welcomes newborn hippopotamus

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It took Mama hippopotamus Boipelo two and half hours, and then -- baby!

That might not seem like a long time to be in labor, but for hippos, it's normal. Boipelo's calf was also born under water, which is also typical.

The animal team was closely monitoring Boipelo for several weeks as her birth window neared. Signs of labor started mid-afternoon that Sunday, and the team used cameras in the barn to keep tabs on Boipelo's progress while allowing her to deliver the calf privately. Her labor progressed quickly and smoothly, according to the zoo.

And within an hour of his/her birth on Oct. 30, Boipelo's baby was nursing.

Both mom and baby are doing well and bonding behind the scenes, while dad Gus and half-sister Adanna spend time on habitat.

Baby hippos typically weigh about 50 to 100 pounds at birth. They continue to grow in size until they are about 25 years old. Zoologists estimate Boipelo's calf was 50-60 lbs. at birth.

The lil' nugget will make his/her debut on habitat in several weeks.