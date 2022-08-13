Officer-involved shooting in Richland Hills leaves 1 dead

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man allegedly firing a semi-automatic rifle in a Richland Hills street was shot and killed by police on Friday after, they said, he raised his gun at them.

Just before 3:15 p.m. on August 12, Richland Hills police responded to a call about a man shooting a gun in the 7000 block of Hardisty Street. When they arrived, officers confronted a man who appeared to be a holding a rifle.

The man allegedly raised his semi-automatic rifle and officers opened fire on him. He was struck at least once and fell to the ground. Paramedics arrived on scene shortly after and provided first aid, but were unable to save the man's life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer is working to confirm his identity.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the initial investigation that led to the incident is being handled by the North Richland Hills and Haltom City Police Departments.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Goen at (817) 427-7031 or via email.