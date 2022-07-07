North Texas under excessive heat warning until Sunday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The National Weather Service of Fort Worth has issued an excessive heat warning for North Texas until 9 p.m. Sunday. This includes north central, northeast and south central Texas.

There will be dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 degrees and heat index values up to 112 degrees this weekend.

CBS DFW

With extreme heat, the National Weather Service said heat and humidity will significantly increase potential for heat-related illnesses, especially when working or participating in outdoor activities.