North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.
So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:
Alvord ISD
Argyle ISD
Brock ISD
Buena Vista ISD
Castleberry ISD
Chico ISD
Community ISD
Decatur ISD
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
Gainesville ISD
Garner ISD
Greenville ISD
Godley ISD
HEB ISD
Keller ISD
Kennedale ISD
Lake Worth ISD
Lindale ISD
Millsap ISD
Northwest ISD
Paradise ISD
Peaster ISD ·
Poolville ISD
Quinlan ISD ·
Springtown ISD
Stephenville ISD
Sweeny ISD
Weatherford ISD
Winnsboro ISD
Comanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.
Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.
A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
