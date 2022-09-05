North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo.

Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms.

Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored.

Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs.

Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots.

"The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street and there was a damaged car that it fell on."

There was also reported damage in Plano, near Old Downtown and 15th Street area.

Monday morning, Dallas Zoo employees were also clearing downed and broken tree limbs. The storm knocked out power on Sunday, forcing the zoo to close on Monday. The zoo expected 5,000 people to attend on Labor Day.

Sean Greene with the Dallas Zoo said there were 1,000 people in the park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, when the storms began rolling through.

"Fortunately no injuries to staff or animals, but scary times, enough to close on Labor Day," Greene said.

The Dallas Zoo will reopen on Tuesday.