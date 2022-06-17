North Texans opting for public transportation amid rising gas prices

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Mikel Calhoun takes DART to work every day.

He used to drive, but with gas prices rising he is now relying on public transportation to get him where he needs to go.

"This gas, it's killing me," Calhoun said. "I'm starting to catch the bus because it's a lot cheaper. That's the only way I can save because it costs me $80 to fill up my truck."

In the last couple of months, transit rides at DART and Trinity Metro have spiked more than 20%.

DART's Director of External Relations Gordon Shattles says this is the highest ridership has been since the pandemic began.

"A lot of people are returning to the office after working from home, but we see more and more people and I believe a big part of that is people realizing the benefit of public transit," Shattles said.

Day passes for DART are $6 and are $5 for Trinity Metro.

Gas in the metroplex is averaging $4.83 a gallon, so depending on the length of your commute and the gas mileage of your car, you could save some money with public transit.

Most trains and buses use gas too, but public transportation prices have not been impacted and officials say they don't believe prices will rise anytime soon.