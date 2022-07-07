Watch CBS News
Newest Dallas millionaire buys winning lottery ticket at the beer store

By Annie Gimbel

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 'Money.' 

The new millionaire bought the winning ticket at Beer & Wine Stop, located at 1417 N. Duncanville Road. 

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Money offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.

