New bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting

New video released to CBS 11 from Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New bodycam video has been released to CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school.

"He's in the classroom," an officer can be heard saying. "We gotta get in there, he just keeps shooting."

Students can also be seen getting pulled out of a classroom, going through a broken window.

This footage was obtained based on a public records request for it, made a few months ago.