More than $7M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

By CBS DFW Staff

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value.  

Buckets containing 356 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Protection) 

"Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country." 

The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. 

Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings. 

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.  

First published on June 6, 2022 / 10:51 AM

